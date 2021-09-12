The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli killed in Ukraine car crash to be flown to Israel for burial

Rabbi Avraham Levy died in a car crash after Rosh Hashanah on his way to the Kyiv Airport. Ten hassidim were injured in the crash.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 01:41
The rented minibus involved in an accident that killed 1 Hassid and injured 10 (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
The rented minibus involved in an accident that killed 1 Hassid and injured 10
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
The body of Rabbi Avraham Levy, who tragically died in a car crash in the hours after Rosh Hashanah in Kyiv, Ukraine, will be flown back to Israel at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning for burial.
This is following the work of emergency response organization ZAKA, who worked with the Chabad shaliach in Kyiv in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and Ukrainian authorities.
Levy, a 45-year-old father of 10, will be buried in Netanya.
The crash that killed Levy also left 10 hassidim injured, taking place in the early hours of Thursday morning on a road leading to Kyiv Airport.
A coffin containing the body of Rabbi Avraham Levy, who died in a car crash in Ukraine after Rosh Hashanah, is seen in a car on September 12, 2021. (credit: ZAKA) A coffin containing the body of Rabbi Avraham Levy, who died in a car crash in Ukraine after Rosh Hashanah, is seen in a car on September 12, 2021. (credit: ZAKA)
“The accident involved a rented minibus and a bus 70 km. from Uman,” Hatzalah EMT Aharon Ben Harush said at the time. “With the help of other EMTs and the Uman medical center team, we did CPR at the scene on one of the passengers, who was critically injured, but unfortunately, at the end of the CPR efforts, we determined his death at the scene. We also gave initial assistance to four slightly injured men from the minibus [who were then] taken to hospitals in Kyiv.”
“According to the passengers, they were on their way back from Uman to the airport in Kyiv for their flight back from Ukraine,” said another EMT, Ben-Zion Karahan.


Tags rosh hashanah ukraine funeral Zaka
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by