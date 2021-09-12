Israeli killed in Ukraine car crash to be flown to Israel for burial

The body of Rabbi Avraham Levy, who tragically died in a car crash in the hours after Rosh Hashanah in Kyiv, Ukraine, will be flown back to Israel at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning for burial.

This is following the work of emergency response organization ZAKA, who worked with the Chabad shaliach in Kyiv in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and Ukrainian authorities.

Levy, a 45-year-old father of 10, will be buried in Netanya.

The crash that killed Levy also left 10 hassidim injured, taking place in the early hours of Thursday morning on a road leading to Kyiv Airport.

A coffin containing the body of Rabbi Avraham Levy, who died in a car crash in Ukraine after Rosh Hashanah, is seen in a car on September 12, 2021. (credit: ZAKA)

“The accident involved a rented minibus and a bus 70 km. from Uman,” Hatzalah EMT Aharon Ben Harush said at the time. “With the help of other EMTs and the Uman medical center team, we did CPR at the scene on one of the passengers, who was critically injured, but unfortunately, at the end of the CPR efforts, we determined his death at the scene. We also gave initial assistance to four slightly injured men from the minibus [who were then] taken to hospitals in Kyiv.”