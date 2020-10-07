Israeli legal adviser appointed vice chair of UN Legal Affairs Committee

Israeli legal adviser Sarah Weiss Maudi has been appointed as vice chairwoman of the UN Legal Affairs Committee during the UN selection of the committee's chief justice for the General Assembly.The appointment was the result of a diplomatic push spearheaded by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and the Israeli mission to the UN. Weiss Maudi is the first Israeli woman to ever hold this position, and will represent the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG) of nations in the committee.She is an experienced legal adviser and has held several important legal advisory positions for the Foreign Ministry, including tenure as the director of the ministry's international law department. In addition, she also established the network "Women in Diplomacy," which connects diplomats throughout the world.Erdan lauded her appointment, praising it as an "important achievement" for their diplomatic efforts in the UN.This is "an important achievement that also has a direct connection to the peace agreements we have signed, and shows the potential for Israel to influence the organization," Erdan said in a statement."Just as she has contributed greatly to the work of the Israeli mission, I am sure that Sarah's rich legal experience will contribute to the operations of the UN."
