Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital accused of multiple sexual assaults

One woman who accused Avital of assault, graphically described an incident in which he allegedly locked her in a room with him and "put his hands in and pushed his fingers in," Walla reported. Avital allegedly continued to touch the woman despite her telling him to "get away from her." The woman also reported that Avital removed his pants in an attempt to force himself on her.

Israeli model Hila Krugman took to Instagram to share her own experiences with Avital saying that she was "lucky" he only attempted to physically force himself on her one time - trying to kiss her when she was 19.

Krugman went on to say that Avital sent her messages for years telling her that if she "did not cooperate" she would lose money, and worked to sabotage her career at various opportunities.

"We live in a world where without solid proof, it is very hard to stand up against powerful and connected people," said Krugman

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Avital currently manages All in One Management, and has worked in model management for 18 years, according to All in One's website. "For years he abused me with smooth talking that could definitely be taken more than one way."Avital currently manages All in One Management, and has worked in model management for 18 years, according to All in One's website.