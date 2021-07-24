The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli NGO trademark Ben & Jerry's knockoff after Israel boycott - report

Tel Aviv-based Shurat HaDin Law Center has reportedly registered a trademark for "Judea and Samaria's Ben & Jerry's," to sell the brand's iconic flavors, and some new ones with a Zionist twist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 24, 2021 23:58
Ben & Jerry's ice creams on sale at a shop in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Ben & Jerry's ice creams on sale at a shop in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The ice cream debate surrounding the Ben & Jerry's boycott is still heating up after an Israeli NGO announced plans to launch its own knock-off brand of the popular label after it announced it would stop selling in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
As first exclusively scooped by The New York Post, the Tel Aviv-based Shurat HaDin Law Center applied to sell the popular ice cream under a new brand, dubbed "Judea and Samaria's Ben & Jerry's," referring to the biblical names for the areas in the West Bank. The announcement was reportedly made in a letter to the CEO of Ben & Jerry's parent firm, Unilever, on July 23, where it said it had registered a trademark with the Justice Ministry.
The new brand will look much like the old one, and will include iconic flavors like Cherry Garcia, but with a new Zionist twist. According to The New York Post, new flavors will be included, such as "Frozen Chosen People," and the cover of which will be the same as the typical Ben & Jerry's, barring the notable inclusion of the father of modern Zionism, Theodore Herzl.
According to the report, the organization has already started talks with ice cream manufacturers.
The legal nonprofit is prepared to take this to court if necessary, arguing that the ice cream giant essentially forfeited its trademark by melting under pressure and announcing it would stop selling in the settlements, according to The New York Post.
The announcement by the ice cream company that it would stop selling its famous frozen deserts to what it perceived as the occupied territories sparked a hot debate throughout the world, with many Israeli politicians outraged at the move. The perceived link the move has with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel has also sparked further controversy, especially as many bodies have labeled the movement as inherently antisemitic.
This has, in turn, sparked calls to boycott the ice cream itself. Officials in Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey and Illinois are reviewing whether the move will require divestment from Unilever under their various state laws, and a kashrut authority in Australia has already removed its certification from Ben & Jerry's as a result. 
Shira Silkoff and Ron Kampeas/JTA contributed to this report.


