The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli officials meet with US deputy Sec. of State, discuss Iran

Two Israeli officials met with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman as part of a series of meetings, discussing regional issues, with a focus on Iran and the strong Israel-US partnership.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 4, 2021 07:25
Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
WASHINGTON - Israeli National Security Advisor-designate Dr. Eyal Hulata and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Shimrit Meir met on Tuesday with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, as part of a series of meetings that the two are holding with Washington peers.
According to a State Department press release, the three discussed regional issues, including Iran. “They also discussed concerns regarding the attack on the Mercer Street vessel,” the statement reads. According to the State Department, Deputy Secretary Sherman “emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Israel, U.S. support for the normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world, as well as the U.S. government’s unwavering support for Israel’s security.” They also discussed “the need to take steps related to the Palestinian people that are critical to advancing freedom, security, and prosperity for all.”
Earlier on Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary addressed a question about an incident in which Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.
“We're monitoring this developing situation, and we are in close touch with London and other partners who -- around the world who are also monitoring,” she said. “The first reports are deeply concerning.  We are fully engaged, and will be, as the situation is developing,” Psaki added.
She went on to say that “every single challenge and threat we face from Iran would be made more pronounced and dangerous by an unconstrained nuclear program that continues.”
“We would not anticipate that would solve every concern we have about their behavior in the world, but we believe that having greater visibility into their nuclear capacity and capabilities would be in our national interest, in the interests of many of our partners, and certainly, we would hope we could build from there,” Psaki continued. “We are fully prepared to return to Vienna to continue negotiations and hope that there's an opportunity to do that.”
MEANWHILE, Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan filed a letter of complaint to the Security Council following the Mercer Street incident, urging the Security Council to condemn Iran.
 
"This latest attack is yet another instance of maritime terrorism undertaken by Iran on the high seas, similar to other recent attacks that I have already brought to the attention of the Security Council, asking that concrete action be taken,” he wrote. “Iran’s repeated brazen and murderous actions – which constitute grave violations of the United Nations Charter and of international law more generally – serve not only to threaten the safety of international shipping and navigation and disrupt international trade, but to further destabilize a highly volatile region.”
“The Security Council should not sit idly by in the face of such violations by Iran or by the terrorist organizations throughout the region that serve as its proxies," said Erdan.
“I call upon the Security Council to address this string of attacks with great urgency and unequivocally condemn and sanction Iran for these malign activities,” he added. “The Security Council must take all necessary measures to hold the Iranian regime fully accountable for its repeated and unrestrained gross violations of international law."


Tags Iran white house UNSC Jen Psaki
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by