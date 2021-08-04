Israeli officials meet with US deputy Sec. of State, discuss Iran

WASHINGTON - Israeli National Security Advisor-designate Dr. Eyal Hulata and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Shimrit Meir met on Tuesday with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, as part of a series of meetings that the two are holding with Washington peers.

According to a State Department press release, the three discussed regional issues, including Iran . “They also discussed concerns regarding the attack on the Mercer Street vessel,” the statement reads. According to the State Department, Deputy Secretary Sherman “emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Israel, U.S. support for the normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world, as well as the U.S. government’s unwavering support for Israel’s security.” They also discussed “the need to take steps related to the Palestinian people that are critical to advancing freedom, security, and prosperity for all.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House Press Secretary addressed a question about an incident in which Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

She went on to say that "every single challenge and threat we face from Iran would be made more pronounced and dangerous by an unconstrained nuclear program that continues." "We're monitoring this developing situation, and we are in close touch with London and other partners who -- around the world who are also monitoring," she said. "The first reports are deeply concerning. We are fully engaged, and will be, as the situation is developing," Psaki added.

“We would not anticipate that would solve every concern we have about their behavior in the world, but we believe that having greater visibility into their nuclear capacity and capabilities would be in our national interest, in the interests of many of our partners, and certainly, we would hope we could build from there,” Psaki continued. “We are fully prepared to return to Vienna to continue negotiations and hope that there's an opportunity to do that.”

MEANWHILE, Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan filed a letter of complaint to the Security Council following the Mercer Street incident, urging the Security Council to condemn Iran.



"This latest attack is yet another instance of maritime terrorism undertaken by Iran on the high seas, similar to other recent attacks that I have already brought to the attention of the Security Council, asking that concrete action be taken,” he wrote. “Iran’s repeated brazen and murderous actions – which constitute grave violations of the United Nations Charter and of international law more generally – serve not only to threaten the safety of international shipping and navigation and disrupt international trade, but to further destabilize a highly volatile region.”

“The Security Council should not sit idly by in the face of such violations by Iran or by the terrorist organizations throughout the region that serve as its proxies," said Erdan.

“I call upon the Security Council to address this string of attacks with great urgency and unequivocally condemn and sanction Iran for these malign activities,” he added. “The Security Council must take all necessary measures to hold the Iranian regime fully accountable for its repeated and unrestrained gross violations of international law."