Israeli Olympic Committee recommends vaccinating athletes for Tokyo games

The Israeli Olympic Committee has recommended that its athletes get vaccinated for coronavirus prior to the upcoming games in the summer of 2021, according to a press release from the organization. The recommendation will include, besides athletes, coaches, trainers and medical professionals who work with the athletes on a regular basis. The decision regarding vaccination policy was made by the Medical Committee of the Israel Olympic Committee, led by Professor Gal Dubnov-Raz, along with Professor Danny Nemet, the Medical Director of the Israeli Olympic Committee, and Medical Committee Adviser Professor Galia Rahav of Tel Hashomer Hospital. The program for distributing the vaccine will be done in coordination with the Achievement Sports Unit and the Sports Associations, and will be structured according to the Israeli Olympic team roster of athletes for Tokyo. The Olympic Committee of Israel is expected to publish information on the vaccine and will hold lectures to inform their athletes, commencing in most likelihood in the next two weeks. "Infection with the virus can cause a long period of difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain, sleep disorders, difficulty concentrating, and even endanger the athlete's career. The current vaccine in Israel is very effective in preventing disease and we recommend all Olympic athletes to be vaccinated," said Prof. Dubnov-Raz and Prof. Nemet, in reference to a question on the effects of the virus for athletes.
