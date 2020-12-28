The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli Olympic Committee recommends vaccinating athletes for Tokyo games

The recommendation will include, besides athletes, coaches, trainers and medical professionals who work with the athletes on a regular basis.

By CODY LEVINE  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 00:54
Israeli delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, marches in during Friday’s Opening Ceremony (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, marches in during Friday’s Opening Ceremony
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Olympic Committee has recommended that its athletes get vaccinated for coronavirus prior to the upcoming games in the summer of 2021, according to a press release from the organization.
The recommendation will include, besides athletes, coaches, trainers and medical professionals who work with the athletes on a regular basis.
The decision regarding vaccination policy was made by the Medical Committee of the Israel Olympic Committee, led by Professor Gal Dubnov-Raz, along with Professor Danny Nemet, the Medical Director of the Israeli Olympic Committee, and Medical Committee Adviser Professor Galia Rahav of Tel Hashomer Hospital.
The program for distributing the vaccine will be done in coordination with the Achievement Sports Unit and the Sports Associations, and will be structured according to the Israeli Olympic team roster of athletes for Tokyo.
The Olympic Committee of Israel is expected to publish information on the vaccine and will hold lectures to inform their athletes, commencing in most likelihood in the next two weeks.
"Infection with the virus can cause a long period of difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain, sleep disorders, difficulty concentrating, and even endanger the athlete's career. The current vaccine in Israel is very effective in preventing disease and we recommend all Olympic athletes to be vaccinated," said Prof. Dubnov-Raz and Prof. Nemet, in reference to a question on the effects of the virus for athletes.


Tags olympics Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Entering the third COVID-19 lockdown, it's time to reflect

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
3

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by