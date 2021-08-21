The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli organization to host Bhutan's national chess championship

The Chess4Solidarity initiative has been a key component to Israel-Bhutan relations since the countries normalized ties in December 2020.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 21, 2021 12:10
Chess pieces (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Chess pieces
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Israeli chess organization Chess4all will operate Bhutan's online national chess championship, which will take place for the first time since 2014 on August 29.
The cooperation between the Israeli organization and Bhutan is part of the Chess4Solidarity initiative that looks to forge connections between chess players around the world.
The initiative has been a key component to Israel-Bhutan relations since the two countries normalized ties in December 2020.
In January, a head-to-head chess competition between 173 Israeli and Bhutanese players was organized by Chess4all. In addition to the competition, money was raised for the funding of chess sets for the Buddhist kingdom, nestled between India and China.
Bhutan's chess championship tournament will be broadcast live in both Israel and Bhutan.
Chess4all has held multiple events in the name of promoting inclusion and cooperation through the popular game. In January, the organization held an event pitting 209 chess players from Morocco and Israel against each other in matches.
Screenshot of the Jewish-Arab chess event (credit: Courtesy)Screenshot of the Jewish-Arab chess event (credit: Courtesy)
In May, a zoom chess event was organized for participants from local Jewish and Arab communities in light of Operation Guardian of the Walls during that time.


