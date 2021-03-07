Israeli program to vaccinate Palestinian workers temporarily delayed

The plan had been to give the Palestinians who work in sovereign Israel and in West Bank settlements an initial injection of the Moderna vaccine over a two week period, followed by a second injection a month later.

During an initial pilot of the program held Thursday, some 700 Palestinians received their first dose of the vaccine.

But at the last moment, the program was delayed for "administrative" reasons.

This program in which the vaccines would be administered by Israeli medical teams, is the largest vaccination drive available to the Palestinians.

To date the Palestinians have received only 22,000 vaccines for Gaza and 10,000 for the West Bank, although additional vaccines are on the way there is no exact date for their arrival.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}