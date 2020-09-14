Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister spoke with Bahraini counterpart

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis spoke with the Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Bin Rashid al-Zayani about joint cooperation between the two countries and agreed to a face-to-face meeting in the future.They spoke by telephone in advance of Tuesday’s ceremony in the White House to formalize the normalization of ties between their countries, alongside the signing of a normalization report between Israel and United Arab Emirates. The Israeli and Bahraini ministers said they would seek to advance the principle of "peace for prosperity" between the two countries and spoke of their hope that continued normalization efforts in the region would benefit all citizens.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });