Israeli sibling rivalry turns into NIS 23m. lawsuit with Domicile, Grass

Domicile alleges the change of policy, upending 20 years of cooperation, was done in bad faith and is in violation of their agreements.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 17:33
A gavel in a court of law (photo credit: REUTERS)
A gavel in a court of law
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A sibling rivalry has turned into a multi-million shekel lawsuit between an Israeli importer company and an Austrian manufacturer, with the manufacturer refusing to guarantee its obligations to thousands of Israeli customers.
The lawsuit is between Israeli domestic fitting and design product importer Domicile, and Austrian manufacturer Grass It was sparked after Gabi Srugo, brother of Domicile owner Reuven Srugo, was appointed to head Grass's Israel branch, and subsequently took measures to impair the importer's ability to guarantee products for their clients, according to the lawsuit.
The brothers used to work together, but Gabi was fired from Domicile four years ago after an argument. He was hired in 2017 for Grass's Israel branch, and stopped supplying Domicile with spare parts despite having allegedly committed to a lifetime guarantee to do so. The importer has been forced to pay out of pocket as a result in order to continue meeting obligations to their clients.
Domicile alleges the change of policy, upending 20 years of cooperation, was done in bad faith and is in violation of their agreements.
Multiple appendices and further details of Grass's alleged violations of its agreements with Domicile are included in the lawsuit, which is demanding some NIS 23,517,000 in compensation, as well as for Grass to cease both its interference in the Israeli market and its alleged ongoing slander against Domicile.


Tags business austria lawsuit brothers
