Israeli Silicon Valley entrepreneur donates $25m. to BGU

The gift will be used for the new Guzik Cultural Center, a multi-use complex on the north campus of the university.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 01:31
Ben Gurion University (photo credit: WWW.PIKIWIKI.ORG.IL)
Ben Gurion University
(photo credit: WWW.PIKIWIKI.ORG.IL)
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has received $25 million from Silicon Valley philanthropist and entrepreneur Nahum Guzik, the second-largest single gift commitment in the school's history.
The gift will be used for the new Guzik Cultural Center, a multi-use complex on the university's north campus. The center will feature a state-of-the-art, 900-seat music hall, auditorium, and an art exhibition area highlighting prominent artists.
“The Guzik Foundation proudly supports young musicians,” Guzik said in a statement. “The idea of a performing arts center on the BGU campus was on my mind for years; it’s an idea I had discussed with previous BGU presidents, including my dear friend Rivka Carmi. Eventually in 2020, together with BGU President Daniel Chamovitz, we scheduled the architectural design and construction.”
"Nahum Guzik's long-standing support has been instrumental in BGU's development. As we pass our golden jubilee, we are so pleased and honored that he is making it possible for us to build a world-class performance and conference facility,” BGU president Prof. Daniel Chamovitz said. “The cultural center will be an iconic space for an iconic university.”
The first artist to be showcased will be Lev Syrkin, a prominent artist in both Israel and Russia and a good friend of Guzik’s. They came to Israel together in 1972, and Guzik has always been there for Lev and his family. Syrkin’s work will be permanently installed in the cultural center.
Guzik’s philanthropic work has benefited hundreds of young musicians; quite a few of them have won international classical music competitions, including the Grammy Awards.
Guzik was trained as an engineer in Odessa, Ukraine, where he graduated with a master’s degree in radio communications. He then worked for years on defense research in Siberia and Novosibirsk. Afterward, in Moscow, he worked in video recording.
At age 38 in 1972, he was able to emigrate to Israel, where he worked in television and video recording technologies for 10 months at a TV station in Jerusalem. Shortly after, in 1973, he moved to the United States and then founded Guzik Technical Enterprises in 1982, utilizing his experience on test equipment for magnetic data recording, and is still engaged presently as its company president.
According to BGU president emerita Prof. Rivka Carmi, “Nahum has had an extraordinary impact on the world with countless innovations that have helped greatly advance many types of electronics. But it is in Israel at BGU where his philanthropic legacy will be enshrined, as artists, students, visitors and world leaders come together at the cultural center that bears his name. I am honored to have known him for so many years and count him as a treasured friend.”


