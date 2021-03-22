Israeli singer appears in top 50 most searched on Shazam in US

Two songs by a lesser known Israeli artist made it to the top 50 chart on Shazam in the US, according to the artist's management team.Shay Wize's singles "Fairytales and "I Don't Believe in Love" were two of the top 50 songs most searched for just a few weeks back.Spotify.Wize, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and producer from Israel grew up in Ramat Gan, and had appeared among the pages of The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv in years past in a tell all interview.He spent his national service as a history guide at the Weizmann House Museum at the Weizmann Institute, and a guide at the first and official residence of President of the State of Israel Chaim Weizmann.The albums which the songs appear on have also gotten over 100,000 streams on
Wize likes to introduces themes of fairy tales amongst complex philosophical theories within his writing played to numerous melancholy tunes. He collaborated with artists who worked with legends such as Oasis and Led Zeppelin to develop his first album.