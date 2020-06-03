The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli start-up focusing on data discovery, privacy secures $14 million

The investment efforts were led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and National Grid Partners (NGP) – additional investors include, Connecticut Innovations, Mindset Ventures and Ocean Azul Partners.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 3, 2020 15:29
1touch founders (from left to right) – Zak Rubenstein, Dimitry Shevchenko, Itzhak Assaraf (photo credit: 1TOUCH.IO)
1touch founders (from left to right) – Zak Rubenstein, Dimitry Shevchenko, Itzhak Assaraf
(photo credit: 1TOUCH.IO)
1touch.io, an Israeli start-up focused on data discovery, privacy and security solutions, secured $14 million dollars in capital during a Series A funding round for their innovative technology during the coronavirus pandemic, even as many Israeli start-ups are currently scrambling to gain funding amid the accompanying economic crisis, the company announced Wednesday.
The investment efforts were led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and National Grid Partners (NGP) – additional investors include, Connecticut Innovations, Mindset Ventures and Ocean Azul Partners.
“Today’s privacy and security concerns have highlighted the need for organizations to have a granular understanding of the flows of their protected data,” said founder, and CEO of 1Touch.io Zak Rubinstein. “The need for fully automated, accurate, ongoing, and seamless discovery and categorization extends well beyond privacy into security, governance, and business intelligence, which have been hampered by recent global events.”
1touch.io will put forth the funding for its next phase of product development.
"1touch.io’s unique, network-based data discovery allows the enterprise to identify, in a continuous, automated, and accurate manner, all data repositories inside the organization that store sensitive data such as PII, PHI and PCI-related, as well as the business processes that access, replicate, move and update such data repositories," the company explained in a press release.
"This continuous discovery maps such business processes within the organization or across the organization’s perimeter to the cloud; thereby providing a holistic view of how sensitive information is used, while creating a master catalog, enabling heightened security and compliance with GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPAA, and other regulations."
Apart from other like technologies that require manual effort, significant operational resources and come with the risk of human error sullying the data, 1touch.io’s innovation "Inventa" completely automates security and compliance requirements and is not limited to organizational "awareness," giving companies complete view of where organizational data resides - which yields a wider view of the company's protected data usage, whereas alternative processes could lead to hidden or unknown categories becoming overlooked.
“1touch.io’s brings a unique solution to global regulations protecting privacy. The company enables every enterprise to protect its sensitive data by understanding its flow and usage, whether it is known or hidden to the enterprise," Founder and Chairman of JVP Erel Margalit. "With the click of a button, the organization can locate information according to search value, whether it is structured or unstructured data, whether it is text, image, or video.  In an age where everything is known about us, we need to allow people, customers and organizations to share data on one hand and protect privacy using preset policies on the other.”
Erel Margalit, JVP Founder and Chairman (JVP)Erel Margalit, JVP Founder and Chairman (JVP)
Inventa thrives by leveraging network analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to "continuously and accurately" monitor and catalog sensitive customer data located on company servers, including structured and unstructured data, data at rest and data in motion, known data, and, at the utmost importance, unknown data - which assists greatly in solving some of the toughest cloud-based security challenges that exist today.
“In these uncertain times, few things are more mission-critical than data security,” said Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at National Grid and president of National Grid Partners Lisa Lambert. “1touch.io is uniquely positioned to address this growing market opportunity, and we’re particularly impressed with the impact they’re having on customers like National Grid who manage critical assets.”
“1Touch.io has demonstrated its technological approach advantage in solving data security privacy needs for organizations of various sizes and different verticals – including financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and others,” said Yoav Tzruya, a general partner at JVP. “We believe this unique platform, with its layered privacy, security, and compliance solutions, is the first one to provide the needed visibility and control needed for data governance.”


Tags security start-up data Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of Floyd, distrust in police makes world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by