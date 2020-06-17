The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli tech firm develops digital coronavirus 'passport'

Issuing processes would be overseen by the holders' respective health ministry in cooperation with local health providers and hospitals.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 17, 2020 11:36
Pangea's COVID-19 'passport.' (photo credit: COURTESY OF PANGEA)
Pangea's COVID-19 'passport.'
(photo credit: COURTESY OF PANGEA)
Pangea, an Israeli tech company specializing in solutions aimed at digitally transforming services for businesses and governments, have developed a "COVID-19 immunity passport" using biometric identification in order to assist in the revival of the global airline and tourism industries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Wednesday.
The digital solution would allow governments to issue a smart biometric ID to virus-free or immune travelers, allowing them to freely frequent airport terminals and board airplanes without worrying about spreading the coronavirus to others.
“The need to open up the economy is critical and existential, but it requires that each and every country adopt advanced solutions for reducing the danger of mass infection," said Uzy Rozenthal, Pangea EVP and general manager of its government division. "For example, the 14-day isolation after a flight is not practical, both in the case of mass tourism involving tens of millions of people and in the case of businesspeople whose time is expensive."
He added, "The immunity ‘passport’ we developed would enable the creation of sterile areas where there is no danger of infection and where thousands of people would feel safe to conduct any activity without fear. There is no doubt that our card and platform are one of the keys to the opening up of the skies and mass movement of millions of tourists and businesspeople from country to country, including safety during time spent in airport terminals and on planes.”
The biometric card consists of a photo of the holder, a digital signature, a smart chip and a hologram watermark for authentication. Additionally, the card will be linked to the issuing country's medical database, which will provide up-to-date encrypted information regarding the cardholder's COVID-19 "profile."
Issuing processes would be overseen by the holders' respective health ministry in cooperation with local health providers and hospitals.
"Pangea’s solution is flexible and will support the protocol of each country, including that of Israel, which is currently in the process of being developed," the company said in a statement. "The company’s sophisticated search engine will review each case and determine whether the cardholder meets the necessary requirements for entry. The engine is dynamic and would be capable of making real time updates as countries revise their requirements to deal with a changing health environment. "
Pangea is currently discussing the solution with "several governments," including Israel, to "define the medical tests and processes required [for travelers] to be eligible for the document, which they said will likely include molecular swab (PCR) and serological (IGM) tests, to be conducted at pre-determined times leading up to the flight.
"Protocol will also calculate the level of risk associated with the city and region where the card applicant resides, in correlation to the spread of the virus, and note various isolation requirements in the country to which the card bearer is flying or in his home country on return from abroad," the company added.
Pangea notes that their next step is to turn the "passport" into a full digital medical profile of the cardholder, which will be available for medical providers around the world to access - including ambulances, emergency rooms and hospitals, as well as other "relevant organizations."
"At present, in many countries, hospitals and the national health providers are not connected and hospitalization occurs without most of the patient’s medical history," Pangea concluded. "The medical 'passport' solution Pangea is planning to offer will solve this serious problem and enable more efficient and quality care with maximum security and privacy. In addition, this card can serve as a digital vaccination card that will replace the traditional vaccination card."


Tags Tourism travel Airport Coronavirus passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by