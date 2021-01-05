Israeli travel departures fell 83% in 2020

Israeli travel departures fell by 83% in 2019 compared to 2019, according to a report published Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics. While the year began with expectations that Israel's record travel numbers would continue to rise, only 1.5 million departures were recorded for the whole of the year.

Not surprisingly, the majority of travel was done before the coronavirus hit. In January and February, there were 543,000 and 452,000 departures, respectively, reflecting a 10% year-on-year increase from January 2019 and a 2% decline for February. In March, when many countries around the world closed their international borders from the middle of the month, there were 100,000 departures, compared to 500,000 a year earlier.

In April, the departures fell to an all-time low of just 3,000, and from April-July together there were only about 57,000 departures abroad, after more than two million departures in the same period in 2019.

Travel restrictions loosened up in August, with quarantine requirements removed for those arriving from "green" countries, and the numbers rose somewhat for the remaining months. Some 350,000 departures were made in the last five months of the year, with 96,000 registered for December.

Virtually all travel was by air, out of Ben-Gurion Airport. Some 68,000 people traveled via crossings with Jordan and Egypt, and only 2,400 people traveled by sea, mainly at the beginning of the year.