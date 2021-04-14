The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli TV star compares COVID-19 vaccine to Nazis, claims kills children

Pitussi also defended her right to express her opinion on the coronavirus vaccine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2021 06:35
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Israeli television star Orna Pitussi compared Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to Adolf Hitler Tuesday in video posted on the actress' Facebook profile, later apologizing for her remarks following public criticism, as reported by MAKO news.
The actress, known for her role in the Hebrew-language series "Reverse", asked rhetorically in the video "How [are] Jews the ones who ended up trying to kill Jewish children," in connection to Israel's rollout of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. 
Following a public outcry over her comments, Pitussi explained her rationale for the comparison, saying she had "a very stormy day. Contrary to what people think, the last thing I wanted was this kind of publicity, I'm not a bored actress. The post I posted with the cartoon was not from boredom or a desire to make headlines, and certainly not hurt [anyone]. I also belong to a family who survived the Holocaust."
Noting her comparison of Bourla to Adolf Hitler, Pitussi said "what motivated me to upload this cartoon where you see the CEO of Pfizer standing with his hand raised and shouting 'Heil Pfizer' was the thought that children should not be part of an experiment."
"Even if the best minds have worked on a vaccine, medical professionals and other scientists claim it is dangerous. It has not been tested yet, there is no longer enough time to check what side effects there will be, so they prefer not to vaccinate children... I do not say 'I prefer not to vaccinate children' but I shout it. From the blood of my heart. I'm shouting my truth," she added in the statement.
Pitussi also defended her right to express her opinion on the coronavirus vaccine, noting that mentioning the Holocaust was not the best idea, given the sensitivity surrounding the topic, particularly in Israel. Similarly, Pitussi said that she is far from an expert on the topic. 
The actress has in the past been vocal in her opposition to vaccines, according to MAKO. The previous day, Pitussi expressed her support for Dr. Avshalom Carmel, who publicly expressed his opposition to administering the coronavirus vaccine to children, later leading to the revocation of his medical license.


Tags Israel actress Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by