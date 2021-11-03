Israeli weatherman shocks audiences with vulgar display

Israeli weatherman and TV presenter Danny Roup shocked audiences with an indecent display during a Wednesday morning broadcast on Channel 13.

On the show, Hadas, a young tattoo artist, was invited to showcase their work camouflaging scars by tattooing over them. Hadas gives free tattoos to people who have self-harmed themselves. With her was one girl who got a tattoo from Hadas and used it to hide her scars, Mako reported

Co-presenter Rotem Israel asked Roup if he had any tattoos. In response, Roup believed it would be funny to "show where he got a tattoo" by pretending to take off his pants and hinting towards his crotch in a provocative position in front of the panel of women as well as the audience.

Israel, shocked by the act and visibly uncomfortable, said in response: "Danny, sometimes your jokes are not so funny."

Roup has since been suspended from live TV broadcasting as a result of the incident, with Channel 13 saying that "this conduct is inappropriate and the case is being handled."

After the incident, Roup stated that: "Rotem is a good friend of mine and an amazing colleague and one of the women in the media I love and appreciate the most. It is unfortunate that we will not be able in the end not to have a laugh. On the one hand, we have to be careful and calculated. On the other hand, it is impossible for anything to go in this direction, we will just become robots without a sense of humor. Bye."

Twitter users also commented on the incident, one saying: "what an idiot, I can't think of any network in the world that wouldn't fire him."

Another said, "what won't he do for attention? It was disgusting."

Rotem Israel has declined to comment on the incident.