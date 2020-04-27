Israeli who flew to and from US with COVID-19 has his work visa revoked

JERUSALEM — The United States reportedly has cancelled a work visa for an Israeli man who flew home from Newark, New Jersey, despite knowing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus

The man did not notify the United Airlines crew that he had the virus when he boarded the fight, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli passenger is from the largely haredi Orthodox Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit and reportedly works to certify whether foods are being produced in accordance with Jewish dietary laws.

He flew to the United States last week despite having taken a COVID-19 test in Israel. He was informed of his positive test result while in the United States, Israel’s Channel 12 reported, and he flew back to Israel because he did not have insurance for health care in the United States. His family informed Israeli authorities while he was en route, a health official told the Times of Israel.

The plane carrying 50 passengers landed Friday. The passengers were taken to a hotel allowing people to remain in isolation for 14 days, as is required for all new arrivals right now. The infected man was taken to a separate hotel for people who are carrying the virus, and he could face criminal charges in Israel.