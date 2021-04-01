Israeli woman arrested for murder of couple in California

Oged, Bradley Kohorst and Cory Spurlock were arrested in connection with the deaths of William Adrian Larsen, 35, and Yesenia Larsen, 30, who were found dead in November by a snowplow driver next to Highway 395, west of the border with Nevada, according to local broadcaster KABC.

Kohorst was arrested in Phoenix, while Spurlock and Oged were arrested in Missoula, Montana.

The three were former business associates of William Larsen, a statement by the California Department of Justice said. The motive is as of yet unclear.

Investigators found multiple semiautomatic handguns and rifles, ammunition and cash, according to the California DOJ.

The Foreign Ministry told Channel 12 that it was aware of the case and the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles stated that it was in contact with Oged.

Oged is originally from the town of Ramot in northern Israel, according to Israel Hayom. Officials from the town told Israel Hayom that "at this point, these are only allegations, and we are doing what we can to help her."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}