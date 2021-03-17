The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis abroad express uncertainty on returning to vote on March 23

Some Israelis in the US will be flying back for Tuesday’s elections, while others aren’t sure it’s worth the hassle.

By HALEY COHEN  
MARCH 17, 2021 18:17
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport. (photo credit: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport.
(photo credit: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
NEW YORK – Shahar Azran has lived in New York City for 30 years. The dual Israeli-US citizen has adopted one of America’s oldest political practices during his decades in the states – getting out the vote.
With Israel gearing up to hold parliamentary elections for an unprecedented fourth time in two years on March 23, Azran, 52, isn’t letting fear of the COVID-19 pandemic or travel restrictions stop him from casting his vote for Israel’s next prime minister, even if that means spending $1,000 on airfare for a five-day trip that won’t include seeing much more than a polling station.
“I’m very involved politically. My kids are living in Israel and I’m there about 12 times a year,” Azran, who works as a photographer and media consultant, told The Jerusalem Post. “I don’t necessarily think I should be allowed to vote for who runs the show in Israel anymore, because I haven’t lived in Israel for so long. I’m a citizen of Israel but not a resident. But for as long as I have the right to vote, it’s important that I do everything I can to implement it. Israel is still extremely important to me, and it’s hard for me to see what’s going on there.”
Unlike Americans, Israelis for the most part are not allowed to vote by absentee ballot.
With seemingly endless voting, coupled with coronavirus fears, many Israelis abroad are opting to save the hassle and airfare cost. But Azran won’t sit this one out. He was “extremely concerned” he wouldn’t be allowed into Israel to vote when the country shut down its skies in late January as a measure of reducing coronavirus spread.
Azran has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, but said he would have taken a risk and made the Election Day trip even if he was not vaccinated.
“I want to vote so that my kids can have a better life there, and maybe I will even move back one day,” he said.
RUTH PELED, a Manhattan-based travel agent, is also fully inoculated. But the 68-year-old said she and her husband still have air travel on hold.
“When we do feel safe flying again, we want to visit our daughter in California. That’s more of a priority than going to Israel to vote,” she told the Post.
Peled expressed apathy toward returning to her birth country for elections, even if it weren’t for an ongoing pandemic. “It’s never been important to me in previous elections. We travel for the sake of family and love of Israel but never for the sake of voting.”
She noted her Israeli peers also living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side are politically minded, but to her knowledge none are returning home for the election.
“We have a lot of arguments about both US and Israeli politics and we all follow Israeli news to stay updated, but I haven’t heard of anyone making that effort to go back to vote,” she said.
A select group of Israelis serving the country abroad are eligible to vote at their local consulate. This includes members of the IDF and workers for the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, United Israel Appeal or the World Zionist Organization.
At the Consulate-General of Israel in New York City, the largest polling station outside of Israel, Election Day was held on March 11. Itay Milner, a consulate spokesman, told the Post that 600 registered voters showed up, 200 people fewer than in the previous election, likely due to the migration of New Yorkers fleeing to the suburbs during the pandemic.
Still, Milner called the operation a “success” and noted that overall voter turnout was higher than in the March 2020 election – 69% compared to 55%.
“We don’t know exactly why the voter turnout was higher this time,” Milner said. “It could be, because of the pandemic, less people want to travel, so more people voted in New York.”
Azran expressed belief that all Israelis abroad should be given the option to vote absentee – especially amid the pandemic.
“I’m fortunate that I can afford the flight, but it’s not fair that’s what gives me the right to vote. I wish I wouldn’t have to make the trip,” he said. “That’s a main difference between the US and Israel. It’s so much easier to vote in American elections.”  


Tags new york city abroad Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by