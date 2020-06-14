Israelis are fearful of catching coronavirus during second wave - survey

With the increasing number of people being diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel, fears of a second wave are beginning to surmount around the country, according to a recent Israel Democratic Institute survey.With regard to the increase in diagnoses, 57% of Jewish citizens, up from 49% prior to the pandemic, and 72% of Israeli-Arab citizens, up from 55%, are beginning to circle back to fears of contracting the virus once again. When it comes to their current financial situation, nearly half of the Jewish sample and three-fourths of the Arab sample expressed concern surrounding their economic future in a post-coronavirus world. The results, however, are noted to be skewed by household income, where less than one-third of those whose income is categorized "above average" actually expressed concerns.When asked about the Israeli government's handling of the coronavirus, 44% (down from 57.5%) are satisfied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response to the pandemic in Israel. However, there is a "slow persistent erosion" in public confidence regarding the work of professional bodies with regard to combating the coronavirus spread. 59% of Jewish citizens are noted to still hold confidence in the Health Ministry (down from 65%), and 39.5% still have confidence in the Finance Ministry (down from 50%).Surrounding fears of a second wave, 45% of Israelis believe that we are now currently in the second wave, while 44% believe otherwise - 11% undecided. In contrast, the majority of the Arab sample (56%) believe that Israel is in the beginning of a second wave, while the minority of Jewish citizens (43%) do not believe so. Only one-third of adults over 65 believe this to be the second wave.With the recent discovery of multiple coronavirus outbreaks within Israeli schools over the past two weeks, the IDI asked their sample if they believe schools should be closed. 42% support the government's policy of closing only schools where cases were found, while about one-third (31%) believe that all schools should be closed - 19% believe that schools should stay open.Half of the Arab sample supported the closure of schools (48%), compared to one-fourth of the Jewish sample (27%). Attitudes toward school closures are noted to be related to how fearful one is of contracting the virus during the presumed second wave.