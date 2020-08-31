Israelis around the country to blast shofar together simultaneously

Rabbi Israel Riani, the founder of the B'Noam organization which started the initiative, told Israel Hayom that "the most important symbol on Rosh Hashanah is the blowing of the shofar. The mass shofar blowing initiative addresses the need of tens of thousands across the country who are seeking to hear the sound of the shofar.

Riani added that the initiative shows that "the people of Israel are proud of the blowing of the shofar, which symbolizes the beginning of the Hebrew year."

"The most important thing in this initiative is what we lack most as a society, and that is unity," added the rabbi, according to Israel Hayom. "When all the people of Israel together hear the sounding of the shofar , they will all unite for one wondrous moment at the starting point of the year. I am sure that this will have a positive effect on the whole year and on society in Israel in general."

The initiative is similar to past initiatives in which people around the country simultaneously applauded medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, recited the kabbalat shabbat service together before Shabbat and said the Hatikvah anthem together on Yom Haatzmaut.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });