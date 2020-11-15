Israelis in quarantine to get equal support from both state and employer

Finance Minister Israel Katz and Knesset Labor Committee head Likud MK Haim Katz agreed Sunday on a new outlay to settle the issue of who should compensate Israelis ordered to stay in quarantine due to COVID-19 health concerns. Until now, workers were expected to suffer a loss of two weeks' pay – but now they will only lose one day, with the rest of the time being equally covered by the state and their respective employer, the Knesset Spokesperson reported. The funds will be wired via the National Social Security Agency (NSSA). “This step, alongside many other steps, will aid the Israeli market and the working public hurt by the COVID-19 crisis,” Minister Katz said. He added that he will “continue to work to help wherever it is needed.” The state will cover 75% of the amount in businesses which employ up to 20 persons, effectively supporting small businesses. Larger businesses which hire more workers will get 50% in subsidies. Up to four sick-days can be deducted from a worker’s allowance in exchange for the employer offering support. Such days cannot include weekends and holidays. If workers reach their quota of sick days, they can decide to use future ones or get 70% of their usual pay from the state.While this is valid for the private sector, those employed by the state will enjoy the conditions in their contracts if these are better than the new outlay. MK Haim Katz requested that soldiers who have families of their own and national service volunteers who have a work permit should get a special benefit from the state if they lose their jobs. Volunteers would be able to obtain NIS 5,500; a committee will be formed to decide on the one-time grant to be given to IDF soldiers.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Katz added that, once approved, the outlay will extend until March 2021. Due to a previous Supreme Court ruling, employers were unable to use sick days to cover quarantine costs. The Sunday agreement offers a measure of state support to businesses who wish to keep their workers during a time of great uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown strategy used under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.