Israelis mob shopping centers, protest ‘senseless’ restrictions at shuk

Police were dispatched to break up a crowd of 150 shoppers in front of a sporting goods store in the northern city of Kiryat Ata on Tuesday

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 14:38
Protest against coronavirus regulations at Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, Nov. 17, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Protest against coronavirus regulations at Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, Nov. 17, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Shopping centers were allowed to reopen across the country on Tuesday morning and crowds of Israelis went shopping. In the northern city of Kiryat Ata, police were dispatched when 150 shoppers gathered outside a sporting goods store located at Big Krayot, posing a health risk.  
In Tel Aviv, dozens of stall owners at Carmel Market protested in rage against what they view as the unfair policy of allowing powerful companies such as Rami Levi, Big and Shufersal to open while they are ordered to remain closed. They carried signs asking “When do we open? We have no life anymore” and “Let us breathe in the open air,” N12 reported.   
"There are people who have worked here for 60 years – and the cliche about ‘reinventing themselves’ does not exist for them and will never be an option," owner of Lala Georgian Restaurant Lili Ben Shalom said.  
What could have more fresh air than an outdoor market during a COVID-19 pandemic, she asked Reshet Bet radio.  
"Because of how all of this is devoid of reason, the people can't take it anymore and no longer care," she warned.  
"This is the cry of those who need to make a living. For eight months this market was dead. Why are the people here being tossed into the rubbish heap?" 
One of the organizers behind the protest, she called on the government to reopen the market under similar guidelines to those upheld at shopping centers.  
A vegetable seller was fined NIS 5,000 for breaking the health regulations. 
"I will not pay this," Nasan Bacher told Ynet, "I had no choice [but to open]. I am out of money." He added that the matter is not only about him but also about his ten workers, who are now facing extreme uncertainty.  
"One of them can't afford rent," he said, "and the other is fighting with his wife because they are broke. Why is Bezalel Market, which is close to us, open and I am not? Me, who is paying NIS 13,000 to City Hall every month in tax for operating a stall here!" Since the lockdown policy was implemented, the number of domestic violence cases and calls for help due to depression and suicidal attempts has sky-rocketed.  
The owner of a toy stall said that he is “losing my mind at home” and that he was willing to sell his stall but nobody is buying. 
Some of the protesters argued that in Jaffa, the mostly Arab port city which is now a part of Tel Aviv, “everything is open, so why shouldn’t we take the law into our own hands?”  
At the Big shopping center in Beersheba customers queued early in the morning. 
“Sadly, we are seeing ‘the ugly Israeli’ here,” a shopper said, “but what can I do? I need to buy new clothes for my children.”  


Tags Market shopping Carmel Market Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
