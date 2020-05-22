The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis questioned for threatening the lives of Netanyahu, Rivlin

In the First case, which deals with threats made against president Rivlin by a citizen of Qalansawe who has sent several requests and Facebook posts to Rivlin.

By OMRI RON  
MAY 22, 2020 00:31
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers killed in the 1973 Middle East War at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem October 10, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers killed in the 1973 Middle East War at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem October 10, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Two residents of Israel were indicted for threatening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, N12 reported.
In the first case, deals with threats made against president Rivlin by a resident of Qalansawe, who has sent several requests and Facebook messages to Rivlin in the hopes he would help him become an Israeli citizen, to which the president gave no reply.
"You people are racist and murderers but I will show the entire country what I can do," the Qalansawe citizen said in his message. "The president has to pay with his blood... I've run out of patience... You will soon see what I can do. I would rather die a Shahid (Muslim Martyr) than live like a dog."
The second case deals with an indictment that was made against a citizen of Hadera, who threatened Netanyahu on several occasions using Facebook, where he called others to kill Netanyahu.
"I'm willing to be the 'Monkey' (A wonder used to describe  someone who takes the blame for a crime) who'll sit in prison in your place if you kill Benjamin Netanyahu," he wrote. "Just tell them you received the order from me. It is the highest of moral duties."
In the court discussion of the man from Hadera's case, another defense was handed in which claimed the man was unfit for trial.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu hadera Reuven Rivlin Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana takes the reins of a police force in need of overhaul By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El On Jerusalam Day, the city's Arabs and Jews remain divided By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by