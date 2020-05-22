Israelis questioned for threatening the lives of Netanyahu, Rivlin

Two residents of Israel were indicted for threatening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, N12 reported. In the first case, deals with threats made against president Rivlin by a resident of Qalansawe, who has sent several requests and Facebook messages to Rivlin in the hopes he would help him become an Israeli citizen, to which the president gave no reply. "You people are racist and murderers but I will show the entire country what I can do," the Qalansawe citizen said in his message. "The president has to pay with his blood... I've run out of patience... You will soon see what I can do. I would rather die a Shahid (Muslim Martyr) than live like a dog."The second case deals with an indictment that was made against a citizen of Hadera, who threatened Netanyahu on several occasions using Facebook, where he called others to kill Netanyahu."I'm willing to be the 'Monkey' (A wonder used to describe someone who takes the blame for a crime) who'll sit in prison in your place if you kill Benjamin Netanyahu," he wrote. "Just tell them you received the order from me. It is the highest of moral duties."In the court discussion of the man from Hadera's case, another defense was handed in which claimed the man was unfit for trial.