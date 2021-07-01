Israel's Afeka College of engineering takes ninth place academic ranking

Afeka, the academic college of engineering in Tel Aviv, was rated 9th place in the World Universities Ranking with Impact (WURI), they announced in a press release. The Israeli school received the international ranking in the COVID-19 crisis management category, with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a world-renowned institution in engineering, placed 30th in the same category. This was the second year WURI published an index rating international academic institutions. They said 500 universities applied, including Harvard, Yale, and the Hebrew University. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first year a crisis category was added to the already existing five groups, which includes an innovation category. Afeka's President Prof. Ami Moyal expressed pride."We have invested a lot of effort and resources so that teaching and learning during the corona crisis will not hurt and these have actually contributed to our ability to succeed," Moyal said. Afeka, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, is the only Israeli institution to reach top 100 in the crisis category.
