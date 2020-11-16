The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's Blue-and-white team hopes take a hit vs Czechs

Ruttensteiner’s troops suffer 1-0 Nations League defeat • Final group game vs Scotland on tap

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 21:55
EYAL GOLASA (22) and the Israel National Team were tripped up by Ales Mateju (left) and the Czech Republic on Sunday night, with the blue-and-white falling to a 1-0 away loss that puts its goal of staying in League B of the Nations League in peril. (photo credit: REUTERS)
EYAL GOLASA (22) and the Israel National Team were tripped up by Ales Mateju (left) and the Czech Republic on Sunday night, with the blue-and-white falling to a 1-0 away loss that puts its goal of staying in League B of the Nations League in peril.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Israel fell 1-0 to the Czech Republic late Sunday night in Nations League B action in Plzen as Vladimir Darida scored an early goal that held up over the 90 minutes to give the hosts the three points.
Willi Ruttensteiner’s team opened up the contest under pressure, but improved its play as the game went on. However, the blue-and-white’s best chance, by Eran Zahavi in the 86th minute, was just parried away by the Czech ’keeper Tomas Vaclik to keep the lead intact as Jaroslav Silhavy’s squad took the victory.
The blue-and-white remains in third place of Group 2 with five points, just one point ahead of Slovakia, which defeated Scotland 1-0, while the Tartan Army leads the group with 10 points and the Czech Republic has nine points.
Israel will now need some favorable results in their final group game against Scotland in Israel on Wednesday night in order to stay in the B League.
“I believe that we played against a very tough national team that was very strong in the first half,” explained Ruttensteiner. “I am content that the players gave their maximum. We didn’t press them high enough and they played well. I told the players at halftime that we were having problems creating and when we lose balls when we build the attic it’s very dangerous.
“Over the past few games we have had the same types of problems. We aren’t in the first half and then I have to make substitutes and change players, which worked well this time as we played well in the second half. I am trying to get to the point where we are playing well at the start of the game, but this also happened when we played the Czech Republic at home. It’s hard to say if this is a mental issue but we will analyze the game and prepare for Scotland.”
Zahavi also reflected on the game in the same vein.
“I am disappointed with the first half, but the second half we played really well with a number of chances. We weren’t aggressive in the first half and we didn’t come out of the gate well. We gave up an easy goal and then it’s tough to come back in that situation against a quality side like the Czech Republic.”
Ruttensteiner had a full complement of players for the contest, with the exception of Hoffenheim striker Monas Dabbur, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of the canceled Norway match that was supposed to take place last week.
Ofir Marciano started in goal after a couple of shaky appearances last month with a back-line of Eli Dasa, Nir Bitton, Hatem El Hamed, Eitan Tibi, Taleb Tawhatha. Manning the midfield was Dor Peretz, Eyal Golasa, Manor Solomon and captain Bibras Natcho with Zahavi serving as the lone striker.
Zahavi had the opening chance for Israel from 25 meters in the opening stages, but in the seventh minute Darida beat Marciano as he stabbed home a low cross by Vladimir Coufal to give the hosts a quick 1-0 lead.
Israel allowed way too many passes in its own area as Coufal and Zdenek Ondrasek were given room to operate to and turn the blue-and-white defenders inside out before Darida slotted the ball into the wide-open net.
Midfielder Jakub Jankto had a pair of chances, in the 28th and 31st minutes, but both times his attempt just missed the target while Tomas Kalas’s sharp header off a corner went directly to Marciano who made the stop. Tomas Soucek’s 41st-minute opportunity was blocked by Peretz  as the first half ended with the Czech Republic ahead 1-0.
Ruttensteiner made a pair of substitutions to begin the second half as Neta Lavi and Sun Menachem came on in place of Natcho and Tawhatha as Israel looked to freshen up the offense.
Zahavi’s half-chance was blocked by the Czech defense in the 53rd minute while Israel had four quick corners that it couldn’t capitalize on as the hosts weathered the storm.
Michael Krmencik had a chance at the other end, but Tibi took care of the attempt as Israel made its third substitute, bringing on Shon Weissman for Peretz in the 72nd minute.
El Hamed was sent off in the 81st minute, earning a red card from the referee as Israel feverishly looked for the equalizer.
Muhamed Abu Fani entered the fray for Golasa in the 86th minute as Zahavi had a brilliant chance to draw the visitors even, but Vaclik made a fantastic save as the Sevilla ’keeper dove to his left to just tap the ball away from going into his goal.
Zahavi once again had a chance, but his attempt went wide of the goal as the blue-and-white kept trying to find the elusive tying strike as time wound down for Ruttensteiner’s squad in the narrow away defeat.


Tags soccer israeli football football
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by