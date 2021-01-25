Israel's economic assistance plan met with skepticism, anger

Critics are extremely skeptical of the massive economic assistance plan announced Sunday night by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz.Questions abound as to the political motivations of such a presentation two months before elections, as well as the legality and feasibility of actually implementing such a plan. Economists at Israel's largest banks declined to discuss the plan's impact, saying they wanted to wait to see how things develop before they would comment.The plan would offer household grants to Israeli families of up to NIS 750 per adult and up to NIS 500 per child, along with wide-reaching benefits to businesses and unemployed workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.A day after the dramatic announcement, no new details have been released beyond the bullet points of the nine-point plan that Katz presented on a screen as he spoke.However, problems with the plan became clear even before it was revealed. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit warned Netanyahu and Katz before the presentation that discussing such a plan during an election season was inappropriate, a message which was ignored and even mocked by Netanyahu in his speech.“Is this election economics because it helps Israeli citizens?” he asked. “Maybe the attorney-general wants to tell me how many vaccines I can bring? It would not occur to us to harm the health or livelihoods of our citizens because of elections.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}But Mandelblit's warning was not the only one that was ignored. Officials in the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Israel said that they were not informed about the plan until they heard about it in the press minutes before the press conference, and had no idea of its contents. Under normal circumstances, such a plan would undergo extensive deliberations before being announced. Following the presentation, Bituach Leumi, the National Insurance Institute which would responsible for providing most of the benefits to citizens, said it had no further details beyond what was published in the media.It is widely believed that the plan would be impossible to approve and implement, due to its high cost and bureaucratic and legal issues of specific items in the plan.The plan was condemned by Netanyahu's political rivals across the spectrum, with perhaps the most poignant attack coming from Blue and White head Benny Gantz. "There is a name for the economic plan that Israel needs: a state budget." Other political leaders accused Netanyahu of playing a PR stunt, lying, and being responsible for Israel's worst economic crisis in history. “At the time when you actually could have done all these beautiful things, you chose not to pass the budget and prevented everything,” Yamina head Naftali Bennett said.Israel's fourth election in two years, scheduled for March 23, was forced when the Knesset was unable to pass a state budget by the deadline of December 23. Netanyahu's inability to reach a compromise with Gantz, his main coalition partner, is widely seen as an unacceptable reason for yet another costly election season during the coronavirus crisis.Regarding the funding of the plan, Netanyahu seemed to indicate that he expected Israel to raise the money on the debt market. In his speech, Netanyahu compared the program to US President’s Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic plan, which would cost 8.6% of GDP. That ratio would correspond to NIS 122 billion for Israel, Netanyahu said.Netanyahu quoted US Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen as saying when interest rates are at an all-time low, and you can borrow a lot of money at a very low price, “the smartest thing we can do is act big.”