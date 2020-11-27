Israel's El Al Airlines to fly thrice weekly to Seychelles

El Al Israel Airlines will start operating three weekly flights to the Seychelles from Dec. 9, it said on Thursday, after Israeli authorities deemed the archipelago a reduced coronavirus risk.
Subject to regulatory approvals, El Al plans to operate the flights from Ben Gurion Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return flights from Victoria-Seychelles Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, the flag carrier said.
Flights will be on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, it said.
