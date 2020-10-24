Israel's El Al to resume Zurich flights, codeshare with Swiss

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, said in all it will market four weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Zurich including those operated by Swiss, a unit of Lufthansa LHAG.DE.

Last week, El Al resumed flights to Frankfurt and Amsterdam, while flights to Los Angeles, Miami and Kiev will restart.

Flights to New York, London, Paris and Athens resumed earlier in October.

El Al suspended scheduled passenger flights in March at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak when Israel closed its borders to foreigners. It operated occasional passenger flights from the United States, Europe and Latin America for Israelis.

It separately said it had extended unpaid leave to almost all of its staff, or 5,500 workers, until the end of November.

Earlier this month, Israel’s privatisation body granted control of El Al to religious student Eli Rozenberg, putting faith in the 27-year-old’s plan to turn around the cash-strapped carrier.