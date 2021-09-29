The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's first direct flight from Bahrain lands Thursday

The 2 hour and 50-minute flight will run on Mondays and Thursdays between Tel Aviv and Manama, Bahrain's capital city.

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 11:54
The logos of El Al and Gulf Air are seen in this illustrative photo. (photo credit: EL AL)
The logos of El Al and Gulf Air are seen in this illustrative photo.
(photo credit: EL AL)
The first-ever direct commercial flight to Israel from Bahrain is set to land Thursday afternoon at Ben Gurion Airport.
The flight by Gulf Air, Bahrain's national airline, will land in Israel at 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon and will be greeted with a ceremony attended by senior aviation industry officials. The flight kicks off Gulf Air's new bi-weekly route, which uses the company's new Airbus fleet.
The 2 hour and 50-minute flight will run on Mondays and Thursdays between Tel Aviv and Manama, Bahrain's capital city. Flights during the coming months are listed online starting at around $550 round-trip.
“We are delighted to announce the launch of our Bahrain–Tel Aviv route as part of the historic Bahraini–Israeli relations," said Gulf Air’s Acting CEO Captain Waleed Al-Alawi. "As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain; we take great pride in supporting our leadership and Kingdom in their role of preserving peace and prosperity in the region. We hope this is merely the beginning of developing further opportunities.”
The route was originally expected to launch in June, but increased coronavirus travel restrictions made that unfeasible at the time.
(FROM LEFT) Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and the UAE’s bin Zayed at the White House after the Abraham Accords signing, September 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO) (FROM LEFT) Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and the UAE’s bin Zayed at the White House after the Abraham Accords signing, September 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
El Al and other Israeli airlines have not yet announced routes to Bahrain.
Since the Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year, Israelis have witnessed a number of 'historic' first fights during the past year.
Flights to Dubai began last November, while a direct route to Abu Dhabi launched in April. In July, El Al and Israir both launched their first flights to Marrakesh, Morocco, following the normalization of ties there.
In October, a delegation of Israeli and American officials flew to Bahrain to sign an agreement establishing diplomatic relations in the first direct flight between the two nations. Thursday's flight is the first for commercial passengers. 
Trade relations between Israel and Bahrain have increased since the Abraham Accords were formalized, but at a much slower pace than those with the UAE. Trade between the two countries grew from zero to some $300,000 during the first seven months of 2021, compared to more than $600 million of trade with the UAE during the same period, according to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics.
It is expected that many Israelis will use Bahrain as a connection point to reach other more popular destinations like the Philippines, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.


