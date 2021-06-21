The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's Foreign Ministry waves LGBTQ Pride flag for first time

“The Foreign Ministry and its workers are leading a message of tolerance, brotherhood and freedom,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 21, 2021 12:49
Pride flag raised over the Israeli Foreign Ministry, June 21, 2021. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Pride flag raised over the Israeli Foreign Ministry, June 21, 2021.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed his ministry to raise an LGBTQ Pride flag outside its main offices in Jerusalem for the first time on Monday, in honor of Pride Month.
“The Foreign Ministry and its workers are leading a message of tolerance, brotherhood and freedom,” Lapid tweeted.
 Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, who is gay, said that raising the rainbow flag is “important news domestically and abroad.”
“I remember myself as a 16-year-old boy, with worries about the future, and I hope that this moment reassures young men and women throughout Israel and the world and sends a message of tolerance and acceptance to all of Israeli society,” Roll said.
In response, Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir called the flag a “cheap provocation” that “insults religious sensitivities.”
“I don’t have a problem with LGBT people; we are all brothers,” Ben-Gvir said. “But at the same time, waving the flag doesn’t serve them. Rather, it hurts them and turns them into pawns in Lapid’s hands. The central problem is the extroversion and provocation to which Israeli children are exposed.”


