Israel’s Health Ministry admits it miscounted coronavirus deaths

At least 53 residents of senior living centers that died from COVID-19 were not accounted for by the Health Ministry in July and August, a report showed Wednesday. As a result, the death toll that stood at 719 is expected to surge.The reason for the mistake, according to the Health Ministry, is that among the country’s senior living facilities, various private centers report their numbers separately. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that he takes the matter “very seriously,” and instructed his staff to carry out an in-depth investigation into how this happened. He asked that recommendations would be provided within the coming week and promised the public that the investigation would be transparent and its results shared.At the same time, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy ordered that going forward all coronavirus mortality reports from all medical institutions be aggregated through a uniform source, including all geriatric centers’ reports, so that they can be reflected in the Health Ministry’s computerized system.The ministry will all look into if there were any other unreported deaths and alleged that no under-reporting was found in the mortality data before the month of July.Israel is considered to have a low mortality rate in comparison to much of the world. On Wednesday, it stood at No. 52 for the highest number of deaths out of 215 countries that report such information. The Health Ministry reported that six people died between midnight and press time. Moreover, Israel neared 97,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of the country’s 23,779 active cases, some 401 were in serious condition, among them 118 who were intubated.There were 1,644 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday and another 322 between midnight and press time on Wednesday.Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that his goal is to reach around 400 new patients per day. However, a report published Tuesday by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, if the infection rate stays the same, it will take more than 90 days to reach that number. The report showed that Israel has gained 63 serious patients in the last two weeks. In terms of the age of Israel’s patients, the report showed that 12% are over the age of 60m compared to 17% in the first wave. A closure is needed and the start of the school year must be postponed, recommended Dr. Hagit Sarbagil-Maman, deputy director-general of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital on Tuesday. “The steps taken so far, including by the team led by Prof. Gamzu, have led to stabilization, but they are unsatisfactory,” she said. “At this time, and especially toward the holiday period that will be characterized by reduced economic activity on the one hand and mass gathering on the other, a series of decisions are required to be made - even if they are unpopular.”On the other hand, the Health Ministry removed its warning about entering the village of Yarka on Wednesday after a decline in infection rate. Last week, the Health Ministry had cautioned the public not to enter the area because the infection rate had risen sharply over two weeks. Magen David Adom and the Home Front Command opened a drive-in testing center in the village at which some 2,085 residents were examined over four days. Some 75 people were diagnosed with the virus and epidemiological tracking conducted. The patients were isolated, as were the people they came into contact with. On the first day that people were screened, some 25 people tested positive. In the last day, despite an increase in the number of people tested, only six new patients were found. The Health Ministry showed 266 active patients in the village on Wednesday.