The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel’s Health Ministry admits it miscounted coronavirus deaths

More than 50 additional seniors died from the virus in July and August, which were not accounted for * Ministry says OK to visit Yarka

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 19, 2020 18:47
Israeli youths wearing masks ride a scooter as Israeli authorities brought back some coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after the number of new cases jumped in what officials fear could herald a "second wave" of infections, in Elad, Israel June 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli youths wearing masks ride a scooter as Israeli authorities brought back some coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after the number of new cases jumped in what officials fear could herald a "second wave" of infections, in Elad, Israel June 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
At least 53 residents of senior living centers that died from COVID-19 were not accounted for by the Health Ministry in July and August, a report showed Wednesday. As a result, the death toll that stood at 719 is expected to surge.
The reason for the mistake, according to the Health Ministry, is that among the country’s senior living facilities, various private centers report their numbers separately.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that he takes the matter “very seriously,” and instructed his staff to carry out an in-depth investigation into how this happened. He asked that recommendations would be provided within the coming week and promised the public that the investigation would be transparent and its results shared.
At the same time, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy ordered that going forward all coronavirus mortality reports from all medical institutions be aggregated through a uniform source, including all geriatric centers’ reports, so that they can be reflected in the Health Ministry’s computerized system.
The ministry will all look into if there were any other unreported deaths and alleged that no under-reporting was found in the mortality data before the month of July.
Israel is considered to have a low mortality rate in comparison to much of the world. On Wednesday, it stood at No. 52 for the highest number of deaths out of 215 countries that report such information.
The Health Ministry reported that six people died between midnight and press time. Moreover, Israel neared 97,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of the country’s 23,779 active cases, some 401 were in serious condition, among them 118 who were intubated.
There were 1,644 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday and another 322 between midnight and press time on Wednesday.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that his goal is to reach around 400 new patients per day. However, a report published Tuesday by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, if the infection rate stays the same, it will take more than 90 days to reach that number.
The report showed that Israel has gained 63 serious patients in the last two weeks. In terms of the age of Israel’s patients, the report showed that 12% are over the age of 60m compared to 17% in the first wave.
A closure is needed and the start of the school year must be postponed, recommended Dr. Hagit Sarbagil-Maman, deputy director-general of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital on Tuesday.
“The steps taken so far, including by the team led by Prof. Gamzu, have led to stabilization, but they are unsatisfactory,” she said. “At this time, and especially toward the holiday period that will be characterized by reduced economic activity on the one hand and mass gathering on the other, a series of decisions are required to be made - even if they are unpopular.”
On the other hand, the Health Ministry removed its warning about entering the village of Yarka on Wednesday after a decline in infection rate. Last week, the Health Ministry had cautioned the public not to enter the area because the infection rate had risen sharply over two weeks.
Magen David Adom and the Home Front Command opened a drive-in testing center in the village at which some 2,085 residents were examined over four days. Some 75 people were diagnosed with the virus and epidemiological tracking conducted. The patients were isolated, as were the people they came into contact with.
On the first day that people were screened, some 25 people tested positive. In the last day, despite an increase in the number of people tested, only six new patients were found.
The Health Ministry showed 266 active patients in the village on Wednesday.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by