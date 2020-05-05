Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial

Serving the publicAfter two months of closures and restrictions, Israel appears to finally be heading back to a semblance of normalcy. Infection numbers are dramatically down, and we are finally able to reopen the economy, step by step.pandemics.Yes, it looks like we won the first battle, but let’s not forget the complaints about a lack of medical supplies, doctors, nurses and protective gear. Let’s not forget how the Mossad and Sayeret Matkal - the elite IDF commando unit - were needed to step in and import masks and ventilators.The war isn’t over yet. The numbers are still increasing and experts are predicting a harsher second wave at some point later this year.How will we enter this second wave? Who will lead that coming health war?In order to combat the pandemic, the two big parties - Likud and Blue and White - decided to join forces and form a unity government.When they announced the intention to form a unity government, both sides referred to the current situation as a “state of emergency.” We supported the establishment of the government even though it meant enabling Benjamin Netanyahu to remain prime minister while standing trial for severe corruption charges. But how come none of the top members of these parties wants to head the Health Ministry? How come none of them want to take command and lead us in this war?In the current negotiations, we’ve seen Blue and White demand the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Justice Ministry and others. What happened to “Israel before anything else”?Benny Gantz himself said in a statement after he decided to join Netanyahu, that this “state of emergency that was imposed on the State of Israel does not allow any leader to close their eyes and shut their ears, and deal only with their personal matters.” So why isn’t the party led by two generals – Gantz and former chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi – fighting to lead the Health Ministry?More specifically, as Amotz Asa-El wrote in Friday’s Jerusalem Post, Ashkenazi has the background and expertise needed to lead the Health Ministry right now. He has commanded the IDF, both in times of peace and war. He should know how to easily take control of what has now become one of the most important offices in Israel. And the Likud Party, whose members were reportedly ordered to remain silent during the past month, became vocal only when the High Court started to discuss Netanyahu’s ability to form a coalition.Does no one in the ruling party in the past eleven years think that leading the battle against the worst pandemic in recent history is more important than Netanyahu’s battle to stay in power?The Likud chose to send Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi to Channel 12’s Meet the Press on Saturday night to present Netanyahu’s legal arguments ahead of the High Court hearing. In the interview, Hanegbi referred to the situation as an “extreme state of emergency,” to explain why a unity government is needed.When asked about the concessions his party made to reach a unity government, Hanegbi said, “we’ve made enormous concessions on things we [already] have in our hands. We have seventeen ministers from which seven are going home.”Are these the big concessions? This is what the Likud members are dealing with now, during the “extreme state of emergency?” When the government calls on all citizens to lean in, lend a hand and help our country overcome this crisis, why are the Likud ministers seemingly more interested in the question of which of them will get a driver and a larger ministerial staff?We expect more from our leaders. Instead of fighting over who will take control over the battle in this unprecedented pandemic, all the politicians talk about is whether Netanyahu can form a government and how that government will look.The Health Ministry needs to be looked at as more than just a sinking ship. Israel comes first – and the Health Ministry is now at the top.However, it would be fair to say that during these last two months, we’ve seen how it looks when a military is not prepared for the big war. In elementary schools in Israel, for instance, children are prepared for all kinds of different scenarios that might hit the country by surprise, such as airstrikes or earthquakes. IDF Home Front Command ads teach people how to find the nearest shelter in case of a rocket attack. Buildings undergoing the national construction plan called “Tama 38” in order to strengthen structures ahead of earthquakes are also regular sights in Israel. But not