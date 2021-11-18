The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's President Isaac Herzog heads to London on official visit

Herzog's paternal grandparents on both sides spent many years in Britain, and he still has relatives there.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 06:02
President Isaac Herzog speaks at the ceremony in honor of outgoing leader of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO, SHIN BET)
President Isaac Herzog speaks at the ceremony in honor of outgoing leader of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO, SHIN BET)
President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, will begin an official visit to the United Kingdom on Sunday, primarily for a memorial dinner hosted by the Genesis Foundation in tribute to the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who died a year ago.
The dinner will be attended by leaders of the British Jewish community as well as by senior past and present government officials.
During the visit, Herzog will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, members of Parliament and other dignitaries.
Herzog said this week that he is delighted to be paying an official visit to the United Kingdom as president of the State of Israel. As Britain carves out a new independent role for itself in the world, he said, the State of Israel is one of its most dependable allies, on the front lines of innovation and progress.
In many ways, he added, the visit will be by way of a homecoming for him as the son of a Second World War British Army major.
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich holding a sign the club's ''Say No to Antisemitism'' campaign. (credit: CHELSEA FC/COURTESY)Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich holding a sign the club's ''Say No to Antisemitism'' campaign. (credit: CHELSEA FC/COURTESY)
Herzog’s paternal grandparents on both sides spent many years in Britain, and he still has relatives there.
While in London, Herzog and his wife will also view a special exhibition hosted by the Chelsea Football Club owned by philanthropist Roman Abramovich. The exhibition, under the title of “49 Flames,” is dedicated to Jewish Olympic athletes murdered during the Holocaust, and is part of Chelsea FC’s ongoing battle against antisemitism and its commitment to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.


Tags United Kingdom diplomacy isaac herzog Chelsea FC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by