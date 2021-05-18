The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's real estate market stabilizing in 2021 - expert

A survey conducted by CBRE Israel in the income-producing real-estate market shows that about 12 large companies are currently in negotiations to rent more than 100,000 sq.m. of office space.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2021 20:26
Real estate market (photo credit: Courtesy)
Real estate market
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 At the beginning of 2021, there are signs of a significant return to activity in the office real-estate market, despite large hi-tech companies acquiring smaller start-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBRE Israel CEO Jacky Mukmel.
A survey conducted by CBRE Israel in the income-producing real-estate market shows that about 12 large companies are currently in negotiations to rent more than 100,000 sq.m. of office space.

“In the first quarter of 2021, we are witnessing price stability in the office market and even spot increases,” the report said. “For example, rental prices for offices in Tel Aviv increased 2% this month, after 2020 rental prices for offices fell 11%.”


