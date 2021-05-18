Israel's real estate market stabilizing in 2021 - expert

A survey conducted by CBRE Israel in the income-producing real-estate market shows that about 12 large companies are currently in negotiations to rent more than 100,000 sq.m. of office space.



“In the first quarter of 2021, we are witnessing price stability in the office market and even spot increases,” the report said. “For example, rental prices for offices in Tel Aviv increased 2% this month, after 2020 rental prices for offices fell 11%.”

