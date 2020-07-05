The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel’s response to coronavirus aims to ‘heal the world,’ book states

A new book on the Israeli response to COVID-19 presents how the country’s innovation eco-system has devoted itself to the fight against the disease.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 5, 2020 16:37
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A new book on the Israeli response to COVID-19 presents how the country’s innovation eco-system has devoted itself to the fight against the disease with the goal to bring solutions at the national and international level in the spirit of the Jewish concept of tikkun olam, or ‘repairing the world.
When the coronavirus pandemic became prevalent in Israel and the authorities placed the country under a full lockdown, communication consultant Jodie Cohen, like many others, found herself at home juggling between professional responsibilities and supporting her children during their online classes. However, following the news closely, she could not help but noticing the amount of innovative solutions that companies, startups, research centers and health systems started to develop and thought that it would be a good idea to cover them in a book.
“At the beginning I told myself that there was no way I could do it during the lockdown, but when we entered its second month I really felt it was too important of a story to give it up and I started working on it,” she told The Jerusalem Post.
Originally from London, Cohen has been living in Israel for 14 years. Among other areas, she writes for global pharmaceutical companies. Her book Tikkun Olam: Israel vs COVID-19 was published mid-June by Mintern Publication, a new publishing venture recently started by Cohen herself. It is available on Amazon and retail stores.

“As we see numbers still going up now all over the world, it is more important than ever that people hear a message of optimism,” she pointed out. “At the same time, the book clearly states that it is not intended to give medical advice and that some of the projects presented might be proven not to be effective or not receive enough funding.”
The volume is divided into several sections, covering materials and tools to prevent infection, such as tracking apps and masks, testing technologies, potential treatments and vaccines.
“Just over ten years ago, the book ‘Start-up Nation’ brought people’s attention to Israel’s as a powerhouse for innovation,” she said. “In the last decade a lot of this innovation has become focused on sustainability issues like water and energy. Therefore, I think it is not surprising that everyone is trying to turn their attention to the coronavirus, which really is the biggest challenge humanity is currently facing.”
“I think that the fact that Israel is an agile country, used to things happening unexpectedly and able to react quickly also helps,” she highlighted. “Companies have been fast to pivot to tackle the virus and for many people it has become a personal mission.”
Among the ventures that have especially impressed her, Cohen mentioned Pluristem, a Haifa-based regenerative medicine company.
“They take cells from placentas to treat people for a number of conditions,” she explained. “When the coronavirus crisis started, they thought this could also help people with the disease. They had the opportunity to test the treatment on patients who were facing severe risk of dying and after a 28-day follow up, 87% of them was still alive, which I think shows fantastic promise.”
Regarding vaccines, the author also highlighted the work of the Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL) which had been studying the poultry coronavirus and a vaccine against it for ten years.
“After the genetic sequence of the human coronavirus was released, they realized that it is almost identical to the human one, so they are adapting their research and hope to produce an oral vaccine quickly,” she said.
Cohen pointed out that one of the criteria she employed to select the projects showcased in the book was their use or potential use not only in Israel but in other countries as well.

 
“Tikkun Olam is a Jewish concept to help the others, it essentially means ‘healing the world,” she said. “In this perspective I want to mention an organization called Innovation: Africa (iA) which is bringing access to water in rural villages across the continent. We keep on hearing about the importance of washing our hands to fight the virus, which is very complicated without running water. In the light of the pandemic, it could have been easier to just go home, but I chose to do the opposite, doubling their work.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by