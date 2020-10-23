Israel’s secret diplomatic weapon: 800 channels on social media

Translation: The peace train has left the station, all aboard! How symbolic for the historic peace accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to arrive at the same time as International Peace Day. Peace has become a basic requirement for the advancement of nations and will allow us to build a brighter future for the region and for coming generations. Accepting each other, without racial, religious or cultural prejudice, is the basis for this. Peace is our principle.

Translation – in response to a Foreign Ministry question about which Israeli city Iranians would most like to visit: Hoping for a day when we can fly directly from Iran to Israel in peace and quiet. No matter which city, we will come with a message of peace and friendship.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Azari shares and responds harshly to a Foreign Ministry tweet regarding the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, only to be answered by the ministry in kind.

Translation: Thank you for being an inseparable part of this historic day. Peace among people.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry - Deep within, it has a secret weapon: social media (Almog/Wikimedia Commons)