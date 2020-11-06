Israel's small business owners can request NIS 300,000 coronavirus grant

Small business owners hurt by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to request a NIS 300,000 grant from Thursday, Israel's Tax Authority announced. The grant is intended for small business owners who saw a 25% or more reduction in activity between the months of September and October compared to the same time last year."The financial safety net that we have spread is working well and will continue to help the public as long as it as needed," said Finance Minister Israel Katz said. "I will continue to act to open businesses and commerce as I acted to open shops. As I committed to do, I am personally supervising the work being done. I call on business owners to follow health regulations to keep infection rates low and allow the continuation of market activity."Business owners can submit requests for the grant until February 15, 2021. Those business owners who opened businesses in January and February are also eligible to apply for grants as long as they meet thresholds for earnings in their first months of activity.
