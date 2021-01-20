The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's stormy weather reaches mid-week peak

Winter has, indeed, come. This chilly week kicked off with flooding, extreme winds and rain, and this pattern is expected to continue into the weekend.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 20, 2021 08:36
A wintery storm of rain and hail hits Jerusalem, Israel (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A wintery storm of rain and hail hits Jerusalem, Israel
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The wintery storm that began in the beginning of the week continued on Wednesday with an expected peak throughout the day with rain, thunderstorms and even hail in northern Israel expected.
Mount Hermon saw snowfall already due to the storm, as did the northern Golan Heights, and other hilltops in the north and center of the country that are taller than over 900 meters are expected to see snowfall, as well.
There is still a concern over possible flooding throughout the day in the rivers in south and east Israel and temperatures throughout the Jewish state will be far colder than the usual.
From the afternoon, the rains are expected to quiet and settle, and throughout the night the rain is expected to stop, although temperatures will still be particularly low.
Temperatures in Jerusalem will range from 5 degrees during the day to 2 during the night, in Tel Aviv from 14 during the day to 8 during the night, in Haifa from 13 at day to 6 at night, and in Beersheba from 12 at day to 5 at night.
The Water Authority reported that because of the strong rains, Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) rose on Tuesday by a staggering 4.5 centimeters. For the Kinneret to be full, it needs to rise an additional 105 centimeters.
All temperatures mentioned in the article are in Celsius. This article was translated from The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv.


