Israel's stormy weather reaches mid-week peak

Mount Hermon saw snowfall already due to the storm, as did the northern Golan Heights, and other hilltops in the north and center of the country that are taller than over 900 meters are expected to see snowfall, as well.

There is still a concern over possible flooding throughout the day in the rivers in south and east Israel and temperatures throughout the Jewish state will be far colder than the usual.

From the afternoon, the rains are expected to quiet and settle, and throughout the night the rain is expected to stop, although temperatures will still be particularly low.

Temperatures in Jerusalem will range from 5 degrees during the day to 2 during the night, in Tel Aviv from 14 during the day to 8 during the night, in Haifa from 13 at day to 6 at night, and in Beersheba from 12 at day to 5 at night.

The Water Authority reported that because of the strong rains, Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) rose on Tuesday by a staggering 4.5 centimeters. For the Kinneret to be full, it needs to rise an additional 105 centimeters.

All temperatures mentioned in the article are in Celsius. This article was translated from The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv.

