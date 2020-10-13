Israel's tech sector is focus of new online documentary series

Israel's flourishing tech sector will be the focus of a new TV series, streaming for free online from October 22. True Future TV features a series of documentaries exploring people, places and tech. Hosted by entrepreneur Joe Mullings, the series aims to take viewers behind the scenes, to get the inside track on global innovators with world changing innovations. robots small enough to sit on the tip of your finger, to an app which can check your health by analyzing your voice, which will change the way we live in the years to come “Most of us have lots of preconceived ideas of Israel, and so did I. What I found was a nation on the cutting edge of medtech, healthtech, robotics and artificial intelligence. At the same time, the timeless culture of Israel permeates every aspect of society there – including the technology industry. The country competes on the world stage of technological innovation but in a way distinctly its own,” Mullings said. “We think of technology as a worldwide phenomenon that is uniform. But what we’ve found in filming ‘TrueFuture’ – both in previous seasons and now in the fourth season’s focus on Israel – is that local culture influences how technology is created in profound ways. Like with food, art, fashion or religion, technology reflects the people who are making it – their history, beliefs, conflicts and aspirations. Simply put, technology develops in response to local needs.” Previous series have featured the medical device industry and robotics, while the third series, titled "A Deeper Dive," revisted some of the innovators featured the first time around, to take a closer look at their lives and work.The latest series zooms in on Israel's evolving health tech industry, which features cutting edge developments - technologies from
