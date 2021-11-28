Israel's ties to Hebron undeniable, Herzog says at Cave of Patriarchs

The historic ties of the Jewish people and the state of Israel to the biblical city of Hebron are beyond dispute, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday as he marked the first night of the Hanukkah holiday by lighting a candle in the Tomb of the Patriarchs

"My brother, my sisters, even today, with all the complexity - and I do not for a moment ignore the complexity - the historical connection of the Jewish people to Hebron, to the Cave of the Patriarchs, to the heritage of mothers and fathers is unquestionable.

Recognition of this connection should be beyond all doubt," Herzog said.

Palestinians and Israeli left-wing politicians and activists protested his decision to visit the city, which is one of the flashpoints of violence for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As he stood inside the small Jewish sanctuary in the Tomb, he recalled that the biblical forefathers and foremothers were buried there.

President Isaac Herzog speaks on the first night of Hanukkah in Hebron, November 28, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Herzog also reflected on his family's long history with the city. His great-great-grandmother, he said, had lived there and was a survivor of the 1929 Hebron massacre in which 67 Jews were killed by Arab rioters.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) said that he had intended to stand in front of the cave to protest Herzog's visit along with other activists, but was prevented from doing so by the Israeli police.

He tweeted earlier that there was no connection between Hebron today and the historic city of yesteryear.

The souls of those who visit it "recoil in shame and horror" once they know the story of its Palestinian residents, he said.

MK Ayman Odeh (Ra'am) tweeted, "Herzog did not go to light the first candle, he went to light Hebron," adding that "Whoever celebrates with fans of the killer Goldstein can not be the president of all the citizens of the country," a reference to the Jewish extremist Baruch Goldstein, who murdered 29 Muslim worshippers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in 1994.