The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's ties to Hebron undeniable, Herzog says at Cave of Patriarchs

Palestinians and Israeli left-wing politicians and activists protested the president's decision to visit the city, which is one of the flashpoints of violence for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 17:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 18:07
President Isaac Herzog President Isaac Herzog lights a menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, November 28, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog President Isaac Herzog lights a menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, November 28, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The historic ties of the Jewish people and the state of Israel to the biblical city of Hebron are beyond dispute, Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday as he marked the first night of the Hanukkah holiday by lighting a candle in the Tomb of the Patriarchs.
"My brother, my sisters, even today, with all the complexity - and I do not for a moment ignore the complexity - the historical connection of the Jewish people to Hebron, to the Cave of the Patriarchs, to the heritage of mothers and fathers is unquestionable.
Recognition of this connection should be beyond all doubt," Herzog said.
Palestinians and Israeli left-wing politicians and activists protested his decision to visit the city, which is one of the flashpoints of violence for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
As he stood inside the small Jewish sanctuary in the Tomb, he recalled that the biblical forefathers and foremothers were buried there.
President Isaac Herzog speaks on the first night of Hanukkah in Hebron, November 28, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)President Isaac Herzog speaks on the first night of Hanukkah in Hebron, November 28, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Herzog also reflected on his family's long history with the city. His great-great-grandmother, he said, had lived there and was a survivor of the 1929 Hebron massacre in which 67 Jews were killed by Arab rioters.
MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) said that he had intended to stand in front of the cave to protest Herzog's visit along with other activists, but was prevented from doing so by the Israeli police.
He tweeted earlier that there was no connection between Hebron today and the historic city of yesteryear.
The souls of those who visit it "recoil in shame and horror" once they know the story of its Palestinian residents, he said.
MK Ayman Odeh (Ra'am) tweeted, "Herzog did not go to light the first candle, he went to light Hebron," adding that "Whoever celebrates with fans of the killer Goldstein can not be the president of all the citizens of the country," a reference to the Jewish extremist Baruch Goldstein, who murdered 29 Muslim worshippers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in 1994.


Tags Hebron cave of patriarchs isaac herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by