Israel’s top medical experts: Third lockdown? No thanks

Some of the leading health experts in the country called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the coronavirus cabinet to change the way the nation is dealing with the pandemic and to refuse a third lockdown during a Monday Tel Aviv press conference.
“A moment before the State of Israel once again tightens the lockdown,” read their statement, we are here “with the goal to say 'No.'”
The committee includes Prof. Mordechai Shani, formally Director General of Sheba Medical Center, and President of Ben-Gurion University Prof. Rivka Carmi. While medical experts can offer valuable insight into the actions taken by the government, the body does not have any real authority to determine policy.
The experts claim that their concern for the next generation of the nation compels them to “do everything to prevent another lockdown” which they believe would be “destructive to the health and lives of millions of Israelis.”
Due to early repots about the novel coronavirus undergoing a mutation, passengers on incoming flights from the UK, Denmark and South Africa will be placed in quarantine in coronavirus hotels upon landing, and not in their homes.
Netanyahu has called “to seal the country until we understand what is going on,” N12 reported.
The increased numbers of Israelis infected with COVID-19 cause many to fear the corona cabinet intends to introduce another lockdown during Christmas and the New Year. This only several weeks after shopping centers and open air markets were allowed to resume business.
