Israel's top security prize awarded for three classified defense projects

The projects contributed to Israel's security and preserved its qualitative advantage on the battlefield.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 20:29
Israel President Reuven Rivlin
Israel President Reuven Rivlin
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Israel’s top security prize was awarded on Sunday to the Mossad spy agency, the Shin Bet security service, IDF and defense companies for three classified defense projects.
The “projects and activities have contributed to the security of the country and the preservation of its strength and qualitative advantage on the battlefield, both in the technological aspect and in the operational aspect,” read a statement released by the Defense Ministry.
The award was presented to the recipients in a ceremony at the residence of President Reuven Rivlin which be attended by Rivlin, Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and the Director-General of the Defense Ministry Maj.-Gen.(res.) Amir Eshel.
A senior Mossad officer, identified as Aleph, was also presented with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the security of the state and for developing many technological solutions.
Speaking at the ceremony, Rivlin said that the award is given to those who have excelled and allow Israeli citizens to “sleep peacefully.”
“The winning projects are, in two words, Israeli audacity. It's not just the high ability, it's not just thinking outside the box, it's not just teamwork, it's mostly - always being ahead of the enemy,” he said. “Even in the days of the Corona - our enemies continue to plot evil against us but Israel is a strong country...we will make sure, in every way, that he who seeks to harm us will not see the light of day and will be forced to live in secret.”
Defense Minister Bnei Gantz told the recipients of the award: "I am proud of you, soldiers and employees of the defense establishment and the defense industries, who have been working in the shadows all these years. This award is a word of appreciation and gratitude for the countless blessed silences you have inflicted on us."
Praising the projects and those who were involved, Gantz said that they have “been working in the shadows all these years. This award is a show of appreciation and gratitude for the countless blessed silences you have given us.”
Though the projects that won the prize remain classified, they all involved Israeli defense companies.
One project, which led to the IDF gaining “specialized capabilities, a technological breakthrough was achieved, with outstanding vision, creativity, and determination,” was led by the Mossad, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Israel Air Force and the IDF’s Military Intelligence Unit 9900.
Another winner was a project led by the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), with assistance from the IAF, MAFAT (the Defense Ministry’s research-and-development department,) Rafael, and Elbit Systems.
“The project was carried out with utmost courage and determination, and tackled unprecedented technological knowledge gaps allowing for a great leap in IDF capabilities,” the ministry said.
The third project, carried out by the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence, “included innovative advancements in a number of areas and made a significant contribution to the security of the state,” the ministry said.
The award has been presented each year for over 60 years to people and projects based on technological achievements which have made a significant contribution to the country’s security and provide unique operational responses. It is named after Elijah Golomb, the commander of Israel’s pre-state Hagana militia.


