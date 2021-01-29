Israel's vaccine rollout is record-breaking, but is it a surprise?

Hygiene education program in kindergarten, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974 This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)

Periodic monitoring of children’s growth and development at "Tipat Halav" center, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)

Provision of vaccines, "Tipat Halav" center, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)

New immigrants come for examination at the clinic, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1960s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)