Israel's vaccine rollout is record-breaking, but is it a surprise?

A collection of photographs, recently released by the Israel Museum’s Photographic Estate Department, showcases the early days of the Israeli healthcare system and testifies to the reason why today, Israel was able to roll out the vaccine so quickly.The reason: community-based healthcare, so good it delivered more vaccines per capita than any other country in the world. To date, the number of Israelis receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine is nearing 3 million, and a little more than half than that have already received their second dose. There are photos of pregnant women and young mothers getting medical care at Tipat Halav.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}There are also photos of citizens getting vaccinated at health funds. Israel is a world leader with its rapid vaccine rollout, though the data also comes during a nationwide lockdown that has been helping to stem contagion. Israelis began receiving first shots of Pfizer's vaccine on December 19.The campaign is so successful it had an effect on investors, who are treading into Israeli markets, prompted by the idea of a vaccine-enabled economic recovery. Reuters contributed to this report.