The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's vaccine rollout is record-breaking, but is it a surprise?

A new collection of photographs captures Israelis in the early days of the state getting vaccinated.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 29, 2021 00:07
Provision of vaccines, "Tipat Halav" center, Zoltan Kluger, Israeli, born Hungary 1895-1977. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print, a gift of Yoram Laymann, Jerusalem. (photo credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)
Provision of vaccines, "Tipat Halav" center, Zoltan Kluger, Israeli, born Hungary 1895-1977. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print, a gift of Yoram Laymann, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)
A collection of photographs, recently released by the Israel Museum’s Photographic Estate Department, showcases the early days of the Israeli healthcare system and testifies to the reason why today, Israel was able to roll out the vaccine so quickly.
Hygiene education program in kindergarten, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974 This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)Hygiene education program in kindergarten, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974 This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)
The reason: community-based healthcare, so good it delivered more vaccines per capita than any other country in the world.
To date, the number of Israelis receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine is nearing 3 million, and a little more than half than that have already received their second dose.
Periodic monitoring of children’s growth and development at "Tipat Halav" center, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)Periodic monitoring of children’s growth and development at "Tipat Halav" center, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)
There are photos of pregnant women and young mothers getting medical care at Tipat Halav.
Provision of vaccines, "Tipat Halav" center, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)Provision of vaccines, "Tipat Halav" center, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1950s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)
There are also photos of citizens getting vaccinated at health funds.
New immigrants come for examination at the clinic, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1960s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)New immigrants come for examination at the clinic, Alfred Bernheim, Israeli, born Germany, 1885-1974. This is a 1960s Gelatin silver print from The Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Alfred Bernheim Collection, acquired through the generosity of Warner Communications, New York. (Credit: ISRAEL MUSEUM’S PHOTOGRAPHIC ESTATE DEPARTMENT)
Israel is a world leader with its rapid vaccine rollout, though the data also comes during a nationwide lockdown that has been helping to stem contagion. Israelis began receiving first shots of Pfizer's vaccine on December 19.
The campaign is so successful it had an effect on investors, who are treading into Israeli markets, prompted by the idea of a vaccine-enabled economic recovery.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Israel health israel museum history Vaccinations vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by