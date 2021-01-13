The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's third lockdown: Know your unemployment rights

Financial advisor Suzy Kahati answered some of the most common questions about unpaid leave and unemployment rights.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 13, 2021 14:31
Stores are seen shuttered closed and streets are empty in Jerusalem's Old City amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Stores are seen shuttered closed and streets are empty in Jerusalem's Old City amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel is in its third lockdown, and the rules keep changing. If you have been put on unpaid leave during the lockdown, it is important to know that Bituach Leumi (National Insurance) has changed some of the conditions for receiving benefits. Financial advisor Suzy Kahati answered some of the most common questions about unpaid leave and unemployment rights.
It is the first time that I have been asked to go on unpaid leave (Halat) what is the procedure?
There are 3 Steps to be taken:
1.  You need to report to Bituach Leumi that you are on unpaid vacation.
2. You have to register with the Israel Employment Service.
3.  You have to ensure that your employee has reported to Bituach Leumi and filled in Form 100.
If all these steps are taken then Bituach Leumi can process your claim as quickly as possible.
All the forms you'll need are available online, on the websites for Bituach Leumi and the  Israel Employment Service, and there is no need to go anywhere in person to file, Kehati noted. Bituach Leumi's website has instructions in English, but all forms are in Hebrew. Kehati recommended using Google Translate or another service if you have trouble with the language.
I have been put on unpaid leave again, can I receive unemployment benefits?
Yes, you are eligible you receive unemployment benefits.
Do I have to report to Bituach Leumi myself?
No, you don’t but your employer does.  However, you should access the Bituach Leumi web site to check that your employer has reported that you are on unpaid leave.
If I am on unpaid leave again, do I have to report to the Ministry of Employment?
Answer: Every time you are asked to go on unpaid leave, you have to report to the Ministry of Employment.
I have been asked again to go on unpaid leave, again is there a 5-day period that I do not receive unemployment benefits?
If you are asked to take unpaid leave again there is no 5-day waiting period.
I started working with a different employer but I have yet been asked again to be on unpaid leave, am I still entitled to unemployment benefits?
You are still entitled to unemployment benefits and it will be calculated according to your old place on employment.
The law has also changed if you are required to go into quarantine. Here are your rights:
If you have been asked who has to go into isolation since October 1, your employer is required to pay you but they are entitled to receive compensation from BItuach Leumi. This is the case  if you or one of your children up to the age of 16 were exposed to a verified coronavirus carrier and are forced to be in isolation. If you are working from home during the isolation period you are not entitled to this compensation. Also, if you have returned from abroad and you need to go into isolation you are not entitled to any compensation.  
Payment compensation is the same as for sick days:
For the first day of isolation – no compensation
For the second and third day of isolation – you are eligible to receive 50%
From the fourth day 100% of your salary
These days will be deducted from your sick leave.  If you do not have enough sick leave, from the 4th day you will only receive 70% of your salary.
Note that you cannot be fired if you are in quarantine.
Kehati noted that people who understood how to manage their finances were in much better shape when the pandemic started than those who did not. "Some people went into panic mode when the first lockdown started, and took bank loans to cover their expenses," she said. "Before you make any important financial decision, it is important to review your entire financial situation first."
Kehati suggested that families design a working budget, including an emergency fund of at least a month's salary. To prepare for future emergencies, she suggests that you take stock of financial accounts. "Does your bank account have signatories who can access it if something happens to you? Do your kids know where your insurance documents are? Make sure to set up a "G-d forbid" file so that your finances will be managed properly if something happens, and review it at least once a year."


Tags finance economy Coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by