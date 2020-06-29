Israir to cancel flights to Eilat amid coronavirus crisis

Israeli aviation company Israir has announced that it will cease operating all flights to the city of Eilat in light of the coronavirus crisis, Globes reported.In the announcement, Israir CEO Ori Sirkis said that the company will cease all flights to the city within two weeks. Currently Israir is the only company that operates flights to Eilat. Sirkis mentioned that they will not have flights to Eilat for as long as international flights are canceled, saying that there is no point in having local flights without international flights.The comments were said in light of a protest which will be held on Tuesday, with workers of the aviation industry demanding an outline and benefits plan unique for the industry's special condition.Eilat Mayor Meir Yizhak said that this action will completely isolate the city from the rest of Israel, and expressed hope that the finance and transportation ministries will provide aid to the city. Residents of Eilat are also concerned over this announcement, saying that now medical help will not be available to them, and that the move puts the city's population in an effective lockdown when it's already on the brink of collapse.Eilat's economy, which relies heavily on tourism, has hit hard by the coronavirus.In May, the government issued an emergency plan to help the city's residents return to the work force. According to the plan, the Employment Service and the municipality will invest in additional training and placement services for job-seekers, placing an emphasis on recruitment, assessments and occupational therapy. A dedicated training center will be established with the support of relevant authorities in the city, with an emphasis on skills required for remote work.