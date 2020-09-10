The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israir will start flying to Abu Dhabi once it gets approval

Israir is the first Israeli flight company that filed a request to hold direct flights to the UAE.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 19:21
Israir (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israir
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israir announced on Thursday that it would start flying from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, immediately after receiving authorization by the authorities. Israir is the first Israeli airline company that filed a request to have direct flights to the UAE. It is likely that other Israeli airline companies will follow Israir's example soon enough, since the flights have a high commercial potential.
Passengers will be carried on board the company's Airbus 320 and the flight duration is expected to be 3.5 hours.
Ahead of the planned normalization treaty ceremony in Washington on Tuesday, the company revealed the planned future design of its fleet, which includes a picture of Abu Dhabi's skyline next to the UAE and Israeli flags. The design also includes the words "peace," "future" and "partnership" in it.
Ticket prices will range from $299 for a single ticket all the way to $699 for a single ticket and a four-day stay in a five-star hotel room.
Gil Stav, the company's vice CEO for sales, who commented on the announcement, said that "we are glad to say that once we get all the necessary approvals we will begin flying to Abu Dhabi."
Stav also added that "in the last couple of weeks, we have seen an increase in the Israeli public's demand to fly to countries that do not require Israelis to enter quarantine. For this reason, I believe that many would want to fly to Abu Dhabi."


