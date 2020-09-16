The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Italian MP nominates Netanyahu for Nobel Prize

The Young Likud group on Monday wrote to the 2005 Nobel economics laureate, Yisrael Aumann, who is known for his right-wing views, asking him to nominate Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN, ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 13:02
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu istens prior to participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu istens prior to participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
An Italian lawmaker nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday in recognition of his efforts to achieve peace with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The nomination was submitted by Paolo Grimoldi, an Italian member of Parliament who is considered a friend of Israel and who has visited many times, but he has never met Netanyahu. Grimoldi got confirmation from the prize committee that his nomination had been received.  In his proposal, Grimoldi said Netanyahu deserved to win because of the agreements he had fostered with the two countries and because he developed ties with Saudi Arabia.
Two Likud MKs also worked on a nomination on Tuesday but Grimoldi beat them to it.
The Young Likud group on Monday wrote to the 2005 Nobel economics laureate, Yisrael Aumann, who is known for his right-wing views, asking him to nominate Netanyahu.
“We in Young Likud believe it would be fitting for the prime minister to receive the recognition he deserves for working hard to achieve regional peace and create a new Middle East,” Young Likud chairman Moshiko Passal wrote in his letter to Aumann, the eighth Israeli to win a Nobel Prize.
Aumann told The Jerusalem Post he had received the letter and considered it “a fine idea.”
“I would be delighted to see Netanyahu receive the prize together with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the same way Menachem Begin won the prize together with Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat,” Aumann said. Passal had written to Aumann believing that as a Nobel winner, he could nominate Netanyahu. But the Hebrew University professor said the rules only allowed him to propose candidates in the field in which he had won the prize.
US President Donald Trump has also been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve the agreement. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian member of parliament submitted the nomination.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu nobel prize nobel prizes israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by