Itamar Ben-Gvir files criminal complaint after wife's Whatsapp suspended

Ben-Gvir filed his complaint against the CEOs of Facebook Israel, Adi Soffer Teeni and Jordan Kotler after the WhatsApp accounts of over 30 right-wing activists were blocked last Wednesday.

The blocked account included those of Ben-Gvir's wife and Benzi Gopstein, chairman of Lehava.

Following the unprecedented blocking of their accounts, Ben-Gvir filed his criminal complaint, calling the alleged act of wiretapping a "criminal offence that carries a prison sentence of up to five years."

In his complaint, Ben-Gvir alleged that Whatsapp admitted to wiretapping his wife and 30 other people.

"There is no room here to detail the seriousness of the events and the conduct of the overextension that harms the entire fabric of my wife's life, she is a teacher, and corresponding with students on WhatsApp is a part of her job," the Otzma Yehudit chairman wrote.

Meretz MK Mossi Raz said in a statement that he believed it was the right decision for Facebook to block people who exist on the far-right of the political spectrum.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"I hope the justice system will side with Facebook," he concluded.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Facebook by Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, who claims that he has been wiretapped.